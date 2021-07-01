Tatar language courses at the republic’s mosques have been successfully completed by 1,500 listeners

In the 2020-2021 academic year, 1,500 students successfully completed Tatar language courses at mosques in Tatarstan and received certificates of language acquisition at the initial level. Courses on the study of the Tatar language at the initial level were organized at 100 sites: they covered 45 mukhtasibats of Tatarstan, including 45 mosques in Kazan. The largest number of graduates of the mosque Tatar language courses studied at the Russian Islamic Institute in Kazan – 86 people, at the Akhmetzaki Safiullin Educational Center in Nurlat – 53 people, at the Cathedral Mosque in Nizhnekamsk – 37 people.

The courses, which covered all cities and most of the regional centers of our republic, in the 2020-2021 academic year were organized for the fourth time within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR and the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity announced in Tatarstan. The experience of organizing Tatar language courses at mosques in Tatarstan has been implemented since 2018.

Language classes were conducted according to the own methodology and textbooks of the SAM RT – they were developed at the Russian Islamic Institute and published in the publishing house “Khuzur” of the SAM RT. The textbook this year has been improved and published specifically for short-term courses with a circulation of 2500 copies. The new edition takes into account the wishes and suggestions of teachers and students of previous courses. Despite the fact that the topics and their presentation were preserved, some grammatical material was simplified, suggested in parts. Within the framework of the lexical topics, small new dialogues and exercises were introduced.

In the mosques where the courses were held, the premises were provided with all educational equipment, manuals, equipped with technical means, textbooks were distributed through the muhtasibats of Tatarstan.

The training course, which was designed for 48 academic hours, lasted 6 months (from October 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021). The intensive course program was aimed at studying the spoken Tatar language, mastering situational lexical sets and developing communication skills. In addition, for all comers, there will be an opportunity to get acquainted with Islamic culture, as well as to study Arab Tajweed.

Experienced teachers from among certified specialists – philologists of the Tatar language were involved in the training.