Baki Idrisovich Urmanche (February 23, 1897 – August 6, 1990) – the founder of the Tatar professional fine arts, an artist of truly large-scale talent: painter, graphic artist, sculptor, muralist, theater artist.

He was born on February 23, 1897, but he was able to get a profession only after the October Revolution, when the prohibitions imposed by religion disappeared. Many talented Tatar artists have come into art since that time, but Urmanche is the most famous, he is the first, he is a pioneer who opened the way for a whole galaxy of fine art figures, and he will forever remain the most famous artist of Tatarstan Baki Urmanche.