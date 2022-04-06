The mission of Tatarstan was visited by the Olympic champion Kamila Valieva

The Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation was visited by the Olympic champion in figure skating, Honored Master of Sports Kamila Valieva.

She was met by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin.

Kamila was accompanied by her mother, Alsu Anvarovna Valieva.

Ravil Kalimullovich thanked the athlete for the worthy representation of our country at the competitions. He stressed that the whole country admires her diligence, perseverance and fortitude. “Thanks to you, your talent, young people have become interested in figure skating,” he said.

Ravil Akhmetshin presented Kamila with a commemorative sign for the 135th anniversary of Gabdulla Tukay, made by order of the Embassy. “We were born on the same day – April 26,” said the young, but already world-famous figure skater with a smile. This month the girl will be 16 years old.

The figure skater was born in Kazan in 2006. She started figure skating at the age of 3.5. She has been living in Moscow with her mother for ten years.

On April 16, Kamila Valieva plans to participate as a speaker in the VII Youth Forum “Moscow-Tatarstan Bridge”.