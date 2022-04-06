A competition dedicated to the Koran was held in the Kukmor Muhtasibat

On the 24th day of the month of Rajab (March 8), in the Taishevskaya mosque of the Kukmor mukhtasibat, as part of the Year of the native language and the unity of peoples, a competition among children “I love the Qur’an” was held. The competition was attended by 100 children aged 4 to 12 attending the mosques of the Kukmor mukhtasibat: Taishevo, Manzaras, Khayria, the central mosques of the village of Bolshoi Kukmor and Kukmor.

The contestants competed in 12 groups. The knowledge of the children was appreciated by respected abystais of the Kukmor region.

For the children who took part in the competition, on the lower floor of the mosque there was a master class on making “Tatar tashkasy”, as well as a competition on coloring Tatar ornaments.

According to the results of the Qur’an recitation competition, the children who took 1-3 places were awarded with diplomas and gifts. All participants of the competition were presented with sweet gifts.

Regional competitions “Readers of the Qur’an” and “Readers of Namaz” will be held on March 27 in the Kukmor Madrassah and the Central Mosque.