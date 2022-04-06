The Tatar School of Arts in Semey hosted the competition “Musical Scholar of the 21st Century”.

In the Tatar School of Arts in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, a regional intellectual competition on music theory “Musical scholar of the XXI century” was held. The competition has been held annually since 2017. The participants of the competition are pupils of music schools, art schools of the East Kazakhstan region. The main objective of the competition is to create conditions for the disclosure of the creative potential of students, professional orientation activities, creating conditions for self-realization and self-determination of young musicians. The competition is also aimed at further improving the professional skills of teachers, sharing interesting teaching experience, self-improvement and growth of teaching skills, attracting public attention to the musical education of children.

The intellectual competition was attended by high school students of children’s music schools, art schools, as well as students of the music departments of secondary schools in the East Kazakhstan region.

The competition was dynamic, the guys enthusiastically demonstrated their skills, presented themselves and their attitude to music in an original way, demonstrated their knowledge of musical theory and knowledge of terms in different languages ​​in the Musical Baiga. In the “Karaoke Tour” the contestants performed a number from V. Kiryushin’s textbook. Participants with the help of computer accompaniment had to perform a solfeggio number. The purity of intonation was taken into account, as well as the rhythmic correspondence of the original. In the competition of oratory, the participants had to tell interesting facts from the life of composers, using all their eloquence and artistry.

Talented participants were evaluated by a respected jury, chaired by the director of the Tatar School of Arts Atnogulov Rashit Anvarbekovich. According to the results of the competition, the most energetic, erudite, most artistic participants were determined. The winners were awarded diplomas of the competition. We wish our young contestants further success in their studies and creativity, and we hope that they will connect their lives with the art of music!

