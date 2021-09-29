Participants of the Kazan half marathon will be offered to refresh themselves with Tatar dishes

On October 10, the Kazan Half Marathon – 2021 will take place in the capital of Tatarstan. For the first time, participants from all over the world will be able to join the race in an online format, simultaneously covering one of the selected distances – 3, 10 or 21.1 km.

Traditional offline events will be held for three days. On October 8-9, the Kazan IT Park will host a sports and national exhibition. Participants will be introduced to the culture, traditions and hospitality of the Tatar people, as well as organize a “Chak-Chak Party” for them.

The half marathon will start on October 10 at 8:00 near the Ak Bars Arena stadium. Participants will run across the Millennium Bridge, the Kremlin Embankment, the Kremlin Dam and Sibgata Khakim Street. At the food outlets located at the distance, the participants will be offered Tatar national dishes.

Only adult athletes can register and take part in the half marathon race, in the 10 km races – persons over 16 years old, and in the 3 km races – over 11 years old.