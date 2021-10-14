Philologists announced the results of the Tatarcha dictation campaign and spoke about common mistakes

The Kazan Federal University has completed the verification of the works of the participants of the “Tatarcha dictation” action. Philologists spoke about the most frequent mistakes of the participants.

This year 1,023,738 people took part in the worldwide educational action on testing literacy in the Tatar language “Tatarcha dictation”. Compared to last year, the number of participants has almost tripled.

In total, 4,723 sites were organized around the world, of which 2,029 were in Tatarstan. The action took place in 71 regions of Russia, 34 countries of the world. An innovation this year was the ability to write a dictation directly on a smartphone using the Tatar keyboard – 8219 people took advantage of this chance.

The text for the Tatarstan participants was taken from the work of Gumer Bashirov “Chishmә moңy nichek kyr buldy?” or “Spring as a song”. The works of the participants were checked by 19 linguists, professors, doctors of philological sciences.

It turned out that the most common phonetic errors in dictation are shortcomings associated with the correct spelling of Arabic-Persian borrowings. For example, in the words “Gomer” (“life”), “Gomur” (“Gumer2),“ pyyda ”(“ appearance ”),“ tәesir ”(“ influence ”),“ mөrәҗәgat ”(“ appeal ”),“ әmma ” (“but”). In addition, common spelling of the particles “yes”, “dә”, “ta”, “tә”, “gyna”, “genә”, “uk”, “k”, “la”, “lә”, ” lyәbasa “,” bit “,” ich “.

The most common punctuation errors were associated with the isolation of circumstances, introductory words, and misuse of punctuation marks.