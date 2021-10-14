In Kazan, the “rector’s landing” of Russian universities will discuss issues of theology in the scientific and educational space

On October 14-15, 2021, Kazan will host the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Theology of Traditional Religions in the Scientific and Educational Space of Modern Russia.” The scientific conference will be held within the framework of the 5th All-Russian (with international participation) scientific and practical conference “Theology in the scientific and educational space: theory, history, practice of interreligious and intercultural dialogue in a situation of global challenges.” The event is organized taking into account preventive ant-covid security measures.

The head organizer of the conference is the Association of Educational Organizations “Scientific and Educational Theological Association” (NOTA). The conference is organized by the Russian Islamic Institute; co-organizers – the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Kazan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Kazan Orthodox Theological Seminary, with the assistance of the Fund for Support of Islamic Culture, Science and Education.

The conference, which will be held in a mixed format, will be attended by representatives of the ministries and departments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, over 10 rectors, as well as other representatives of about 40 Russian universities implementing the Theology training direction, including Islamic religious universities. In total, more than 200 representatives of the secular and religious scientific and educational community of Russia are planned to participate, including religious leaders, executive authorities.

Thus, representatives of government structures are expected to include Chief adviser of the Department for Interaction with Religious Organizations of the Department of Internal Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Andrei Tretyakov, First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Andrei Pominov and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexander Terentyev. The scientific educational theological association (NOTA) is expected to greet its president, the rector of the OCAD, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, and Chairman of the expert council of the Higher Attestation Commission on Theology, Dmitry Shmonin. Islam and Orthodoxy in Russia will also be represented by a solid composition, including Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin and Chairman of the Council for Islamic Education of Russia, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Education, Deputy Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan Rafik Khazrat Mukhammetshin, Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan. In addition, Chief Rabbi of the Republic of Tatarstan – Reb Yitzhak Gorelik will take part in the conference.