“Tatars are different, but unified”: a photo exhibition about Tatars from different regions opened in Kazan

In the building of “Tatmedia” in Kazan opened a photo exhibition “Tatar Ile”, which tells about the diversity of the Tatar culture and shows at the same time the unity of the Tatar people. It was organized by JSC “Tatmedia” together with the State Song and Dance Ensemble of Tatarstan.

“We decided to organize such an exhibition on the eve of the [All-Russian] population census. Historically, Tatars live not only in Tatarstan, but throughout Russia. The strength of the Tatars lies in the fact that they are different, but united. I think that this idea will also be organically reflected in the results of the population census, ”said Shamil Sadykov, General Director of Tatmedia JSC.

The exhibition is a collection of photographs of people in national costumes of the Tatars living in different regions of the country, in particular, in the Volga region, the Urals, Crimea, Siberia and a number of others. The models were employees of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of Tatarstan. The opening of the exhibition was attended by its artistic director Airat Khametov.

“The value of this collection lies in the fact that all the main ethnographic groups of Tatars are gathered here. But it is important to understand that the costumes in the photo are not historical, but stylized stage costumes. The colors, sewing cut, patterns and technique of execution have been preserved. For each of the costumes, one can understand which region we are talking about, ”he said.

Khametov added that the State Ensemble of Song and Dance of the Republic of Tatarstan will take this collection with it on the next tour, the first point of which will be Bashkortostan. There, the collective will also acquaint viewers with the vibrant and diverse Tatar culture.

Salavat Kamaletdinov was the photographer of the Tatar Ile collection, who admitted that this is the first exhibition of this format for him.

“I would like to say thank you very much for your trust. This is my first exhibition of this kind. I was very worried about how everything would look on paper, but I really liked it myself, ”said the photographer.

All shots were made in a special studio with a cyclorama on a white background, which recently appeared in the building of Tatmedia JSC. Airat Khametov personally conducted a short tour of the exhibition and spoke about the peculiarities of the national costume of the Tatars in each of the regions presented.