Shooting crew with Valdis Pelsh visited Kazan

On October 11, the crew of the First Channel, which included the famous TV presenter Valdis Pelsh, visited the engineering building of the Metroelectrotrans Municipal Unitary Enterprise.

The guests from Moscow visited the train dispatcher control center, saw the work of the dispatchers and asked them questions of interest. The purpose of their visit was to shoot a documentary about the Kazan metro, according to the press service of the Metroelektrotrans municipal unitary enterprise.

Then the film crew went down to the metro, examined the Sukonnaya Sloboda and Kremlevskaya stations. According to the staff of the TV channel, the Kremlevskaya station is well suited for filming – it was there that they were filming. The documentary will be on air shortly.

We remind you that the first line of the Kazan metro consists of 11 stations. Now the first section of the second line is being built, with a transition to the Dubravnaya station, along the territory of the Volga and Sovetsky districts to Sakharova Street. The work is scheduled to be completed in 2027.