A lecture on Muhammadzakir Kamalov Chistavi was held at the Tchistopol center “Kamaliya”

At the Kamaliya leisure and development center in Chistopol, a lecture was held about one of the largest Muslim leaders of Russia in the 19th century, the founder of the famous Kamaliya madrasah, the sheikh and Sufi of the Naqshbandiyah tariqat, who built the Nur mosque of Chistopol at his own expense, Muhammadzakir ibn Gabdelvahhab Kamalov Chistavi (1818-1893).

The lecture was held for activists of the public organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak” in the “Alga” museum, which is located in the former building of the “Kamaliya” madrasah. Now there is a leisure center of the same name. The lesson was held within the framework of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

The lecture was delivered by historian, candidate of historical sciences Alfiya Khakimova. She told a lot of interesting information about Ishan Mukhamadzakir Kamalov, his family, students, famous works, etc.