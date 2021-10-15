Meeting of Tatar compatriots living abroad was held at the Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation

Today, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin met with representatives of Tatar public associations from foreign countries included in the VII World Congress of Compatriots in Moscow. After welcoming the guests, the Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation made a presentation on the main directions of the representative office, its goals, tasks and projects being implemented now. Among the coordinating meetings – the head of the department for work with public organizations of the Tatars of the near and far abroad countries of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Lenara Kuteeva.

At the end of the meeting, Ravil Akhmetshin presented his compatriots with commemorative signs for the 135th anniversary of Gabdulla Tukai.

We remind you that on October 15-16, the capital will host the VII World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad. About 400 delegates from 102 countries are expected. The Forum will be attended by heads of federal authorities, as well as representatives of a number of Russian regions.