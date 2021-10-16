Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the Tatars, delegates of the World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev is on a working visit to Moscow. Here he took part in the VII World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad.

Today Vasil Shaikhraziev met with our compatriots who had arrived in Moscow to participate in the World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad. Our compatriots from 7 countries arrived here, among them Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Peru.

Also present were head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov, head of the committee for work with Tatar public organizations of the WCT countries Lenara Kuteeva and head of the Tatar national-cultural autonomy of Moscow Farit Farisov.

The Vice Prime Minister briefed the meeting participants on the projects implemented by the World Congress of Tatars: Tatar Kyzy, Jalil Readings, Tatarcha Dictation, educational programs for students, etc. He also noted that next year the Congress will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its activities.

In addition, issues of the All-Russian Population Census, which started today and will last until November 14, were discussed here. The Chairman of the National Council stressed the importance of the participation of every citizen in this action.

On October 29-30, Uzbekistan will host the final of the “Tatar Kyzy” contest, as well as the Tatar public cultural and educational center of the city of Tashkent will celebrate its 30th anniversary. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan invited our compatriots to take part in these events.