Regional online contest “Super bi – 2021” was held in Novosibirsk

GBUK NSO “Novosibirsk Regional Tatar Cultural Center” organized and held a regional online contest “Super abi – 2021”, which was attended by 7 grandmothers from the Novosibirsk region: p. Bulatovo, Kuibyshevsky district, village Almenevo and village Usmanka, Kyshtovsky district, village Aul Koshkul and village Aul Tebis, Chanovsky district, village. Ubinskoye and the city of Novosibirsk.

The contestants prepared and filmed a creative program in the form of a video, which reflected the main points: self-presentation, creative performance, skills in cooking Tatar dishes.

 

 

 

