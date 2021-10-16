Vladimir Putin took part online in the All-Russian Population Census

President Vladimir Putin took part in the all-Russian population census using the State Services portal, according to the Kremlin’s website.

The President noted that the census is “not a formal affair.” Based on her data, “the state will be able to make more verified, and therefore more effective decisions in the sphere of economic development, in social areas such as health care, education, demography,” he said.

With the help of the portal “Gosuslugi”, Putin also voted in the elections to the State Duma in September. The population census started in Russia on October 15 and will last until November 14. You can participate in it in person and online – go to the stationary site, wait for the census taker at home, or go through the census on the public services portal.