The autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow has launched a series of meetings for youth “Secrets of Success”

The “Secrets of Success” meeting with Tatar entrepreneurs took place at the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow.

Businessmen, top managers, project managers told the Tatar youth of the capital about how they made their dreams come true, achieved goals and implemented ideas in business.

The autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow is planning a series of meetings of this kind, and the very first of them was attended by the winner of the Leaders of Russia competition, Candidate of Laws Arsen Ayupov, Business Development Director of VisionLabs Timur Zagretdinov, Deputy General Director and Head of Stock Operations Department of Transfinggroup, MBA of Nottingham University (Great Britain), Ph.D. in Economics Ravil Yusipov, as well as residents of the Ak Bars business club: its head, member of the financial technology council of the State Duma of Russia Ildar Kharipov, head of the smart home construction company Vadim Mukhamadyarov and lawyer Rinat Mescherov.

The meeting was opened by the head of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow Farit Farisov.

A surprise for the event participants was the appearance in the hall of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev and Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov.

Vasil Shaikhraziev, joining in the conversation, quickly found a common language with the audience and expressed the idea that at all times the energy of youth, looking to the future, was the driving force behind the development of society. Danis Shakirov, for his part, called on all those present, in the course of the already begun census of the population of Russia, not to forget about their roots.

Young people, mainly students of Moscow universities, actively engaged in dialogue. Young people and girls expressed their genuine interest in the topics sounded and support to continue meetings in a similar format.

The event was organized by the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow together with the Youth Council at the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.