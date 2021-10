Pupils of grades 2,3,4,5 of secondary school №17 in Tobolsk, studying their native Tatar language, together with their parents and the teacher of their native language Timkanova Tanzilya Mukhametovna held an extracurricular lesson on the topic “History of the native land”. The lesson was held near the Kuchumov settlement on the territory of the Isker Historical and Memorial Complex. Also here we discussed with the parents the holding of Tatar language lessons at the school.

Похожие материалы