Danis Shakirov spoke at the conference “Interaction with compatriots abroad at the level of the regions of the Russian Federation”.

On October 17-19, a conference of regional cooperation “Interaction with compatriots abroad at the level of the regions of the Russian Federation” is being held in Moscow.

Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov greeted those present on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Representative of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, and also made a report at this conference “On the experience of the Republic of Tatarstan with compatriots.”

The head of WCT presented the books “Tatar World” and “Tatar National Cuisine” to the “House of Russian Abroad”.

Danis Shakirov also met with Minister of the Moscow Government, Head of the Department of External Economic and International Relations of the City of Moscow, Sergei Cheremin.