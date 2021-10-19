tatruen
Home / News / Photo of the Tatar rite wins the competition “National Holidays of the Peoples of Russia”
Photo of the Tatar rite wins the competition “National Holidays of the Peoples of Russia”

Photo of the Tatar rite wins the competition “National Holidays of the Peoples of Russia”

in News, 19.10.2021 0 1

The photo of the Tatar ceremony “Kaz Uymuse” became the winner of the VII All-Russian photo contest “National Holidays of the Peoples of Russia”. The image was taken by the photojournalist of the Tatar-inform news agency Vladimir Vasiliev. He took first place in the Best Picture nomination.

The competition is held under the state program “Implementation of the state ethnic policy in the Republic of Tatarstan for 2014–2025”. This year, it received 544 jobs from 31 regions of Russia. The total bonus fund is 382,500 rubles.

The winners will be awarded at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center on November 4 this year as part of the celebration of the National Unity Day. An exhibition of photographs of the winning photographers will be organized at the same time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.