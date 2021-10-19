Possibilities of the “Pushkinskaya Karta” program were discussed at the World Congress of Tatars

Possibilities of the “Pushkinskaya Karta” program were discussed at the World Congress of Tatars

Today, an online meeting on the zoom platform was held at the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars. The topic of discussion was the program “Pushkinskaya Karta”, which is aimed at popularizing national and cultural events among young people.

The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova, Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov and Deputy Chairman of the World Forum of Tatar Youth Airat Fayzrakhmanov were present here. Also online, the meeting was joined by heads of Tatar public organizations from the regions of Russia, heads of cultural institutions (theaters, museums), etc.

Irada Khafizyanovna opened the meeting and noted that the “Pushkin Map” project opens up great opportunities for those who are interested in cultural events.

Danis Shakirov greeted the meeting participants on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

-We are facing an important task: to acquaint the Tatar public with the “Pushkinskaya Karta” project and to ensure the effective operation of this program, he noted.

During the meeting, heads of cultural institutions of the city of Kazan spoke about the activities of the “State Literary and Memorial Museum Complex of Gabdulla Tukay”, about the Literary Museum of Gabdulla Tukay, about the “House of the Tatar Book” and about the city’s theaters.

Also, the Head of the WCT Executive Committee noted that the All-Russian Population Census had started on October 15. He stressed the importance of participation of every citizen in this action.