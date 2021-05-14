President of the Republic of Tatarstan met with representatives of Tatar public organizations of the Perm Krai

Today, May 14, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with representatives of Tatar public organizations. The meeting was also attended by Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin.

The meeting was moderated by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev. He greeted the participants of the meeting and expressed the hope that today’s events will strengthen the friendly relations of our regions built for centuries and bring the interethnic policy of the region to a new level.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Perm Territory Khalil Farvazetdinov made a presentation. He spoke about the activities of the autonomy, and also noted that the organization has been actively cooperating with the World Congress of Tatars and the Federal National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars for many years.

Deputy Chairman of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Perm Krai (Territory), chairman of the public organization of the Tatars of the city of Lysva in the Perm Territory Zamira Mukhaeva spoke about the activities to preserve the native language in the Perm Krai. Zamira Mukhaeva emphasized that with the aim of improving the qualifications of teachers, ties have been built with educational institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Institute for the Development of Education of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Rustam Galimov, Chairman of the Regional Public Organization of Tatar Youth of the Perm Krai “Chak-Chak”, also acquainted the audience with the projects being implemented by the organization. “We cooperate with Tatar youth organizations from all over Russia, including the World Forum of Tatar Youth and the Idel Youth Center,” noted Rustam Galimov.

During the meeting, the Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin presented state awards of the Russian Federation and the Perm Territory.

State award of the Russian Federation – Medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree was awarded to Favziya Sungatovna Pak, Departmental award of the Ministry of Education – “Honorary Worker of General Education” was awarded to Musina Lilia Ilsurovna. Ahatov Moris Meinikhatovich, Galimullina Elmira Gilmanovna, Zaynullin Marat Mutagarovich, Mukhaeva Zamirya Akhnabovna, Mukhamedshin Mansur Alfatovich, Urazov Elmart Shaikhievich, Husnuyarova Zinaida Sinaimov Nazi Shaikhievich, Husnuyarova Zinaida Sinaimov

Those present have been welcomed by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and presented with state awards of the Republic of Tatarstan. The medal of the Republic of Tatarstan “For Valiant Labor” was awarded to Nazin Salim Nazipovich, Deputy Chairman of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Perm Territory, Chairman of the Cultural Center of Tatars and Bashkirs of the Bardymsky District.