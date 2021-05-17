The   exhibition “One Hundred Years Together. Kazan-Saint Petersburg transit “

Within the framework of the project of artists of the Republic of Tatarstan “Our Republic” from May 21 to June 20, 2021, an exhibition of works by artists from 12 regions of Russia will be held in the “St. Petersburg House of Nationalities”. Exhibition “One Hundred Years Together. Kazan – St. Petersburg transit ”is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of Tatarstan and Chuvashia.

2021 in the Republic of Tatarstan has been declared the year of the native language and national unity. “…. Preservation of the native language is the duty of the people to its future generation, and the native language is the delicate connection of a person with his people” M. Minnikhanov.

The idea of ​​connecting a person with his roots was reflected in this exhibition, which presents more than 80 works by famous artists working in different areas of painting.

Paintings contribute to the preservation of traditions, lead to the origins of the multinational cultures of the peoples of Russia, form a love of their identity.

A characteristic feature of the exposition is the format of the work performed. All work was done in the size of 100 by 100 centimeters.

The presentation of the exposition took place in Kazan at the opening of the polylingual educational complex “Adymnar” in the presence of the State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintemir Shaimiev and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexei Pesoshin, who noted the high quality of work and the importance of the exhibition.

On September 20, 2020, a full-scale exhibition of this project was held at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. Senator Lilia Gumerova, Chairman of the Science and Culture Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, highly appreciated the concept of the exhibition and the level of its implementation.

This exhibition has already been seen in Moscow, Kazan, Cheboksary and five cities and towns of the Republic of Tatarstan, including the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan.

And now residents and guests of St. Petersburg have the opportunity to get acquainted with the works of painting, graphics and arts and crafts, which will interest both ordinary visitors and specialists.