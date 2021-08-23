Ravil Akhmetshin was awarded the medal “100 years of the formation of the TASSR”

By the decree of President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Ravil Akhmetshin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, was awarded the medal “100 years of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic”.

The medal “For a significant contribution to strengthening the socio-economic potential of the Republic of Tatarstan and many years of fruitful work” was presented by Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin at a gala evening dedicated to the end of the Days of Culture of Tatarstan in Moscow.

The award ceremony took place at the Moscow International House of Music.

Ravil Kalimullovich – Major General of the Police, for almost 33 years he worked in the republican and federal power structures.

He served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan for ten years. Since 1994 – in the tax police. In 2000 he became Deputy Head of the Department of the Federal Tax Police Service of Russia for Tatarstan.

Soon the initiative work of the employee was noticed in Moscow. In 2002, Ravil Akhmetshin was invited to the capital – to the office of the Federal Tax Police Service of Moscow.

From 2003 to 2006, he held senior positions in the Main Department of Internal Affairs in Moscow.

In 2006 he transferred to the federal service – became first deputy head of the Main Information and Analytical Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. He worked in this position for four years.

Since April 2010 – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.

In October 2013, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.