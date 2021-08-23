Danis Shakirov took part in opening of the Alley of Russian Glory

Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov, as part of a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan, took part in opening of the Alley of Russian Glory in the Ilginsky region of the republic.

Danis Shakirov welcomed the guests on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev and read out a congratulatory letter.

“The unveiling of monuments in the village of Ulu-Telyak, Iglinsky District, in memory of the people who showed great heroism in the Great Patriotic War, is a joyful event both for Bashkortostan and for the Tatar world. Once again, I congratulate you on this significant event and wish you all good health, great success and peace of mind! ”The letter says.

Also, head of the Executive Committee presented awards of the World Congress of Tatars.

Monuments to Gazi Zagitov, Minigali Shaimuratov and other heroes were erected on the Alley of Russian Glory.