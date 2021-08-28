The mufti presented schoolchildren with schoolbags as part of the action “Help to get ready for school”

Today, on the 19th day of the month of Muharram (August 27), on the eve of the Day of Knowledge, the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin met with the schoolchildren of the republic. The meeting was traditionally held within the framework of the republican action “Help to get ready for school!”

The head of the Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan greeted the young guests of the Muftiate, congratulated them on the upcoming Day of Knowledge and told them the children’s vagaz about the importance and value of knowledge. More than 50 children from low-income, large and single-parent families, as well as children with disabilities living in Kazan, Kukmorsky, Sabinsky, Vysokogorsky, Rybno-Slobodsky districts, have received briefcases with the necessary school supplies from the hands of the mufti.

This year, within the framework of the republican action “Help to get ready for school”, more than 100 children will receive help from the charitable foundation “Zakat” of the DUM RT. Let us remind you that the republican action “Help to get ready for school!” also took place in the mukhtasibats of Bugulma, Arsk, Sovetsky district of Kazan, etc.