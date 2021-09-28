“School of one day” DUM RT opens the 8th season and recruits students

The DUM of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan again announces the recruitment of students for the “School of one day” of the eighth stream. Visitors to the popular short-term course for 7 lessons (one per week) will be able to learn the skills of reading namaz and the basics of Islam absolutely free of charge. The entry is open!

The first introductory lesson will take place on October 16 in the building of the Spiritual Department of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan (38 Gabdulla Tukay St.) at 08:00. The basics of Islam will be taught by experienced khazrats and activists of the volunteer youth movement of the SAM RT. In particular, the participants of the “One Day School” project will be introduced to the procedure for performing ablution and reciting namaz, with the basic concepts of the science of aqidah, they will also be told about the life of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, haram and halal, hajj, the merits and rules of uraza. Lessons will be delivered by reputable religious leaders. The 8th stream of the “School of One Day” will end on November 27.

Anyone can attend the lessons (age 17+). The One Day School project was created specifically for those who wish to become a practicing Muslim, but do not have enough free time to attend mosque courses for 5 years.

Lessons will be held in the Galiyevskaya Mosque (Gabdulla Tukay St., 40) once a week, on Saturdays from 08:00 to 13:00. The training will be conducted in both Tatar and Russian. The plan for conducting classes also includes the systematic distribution of training and related material. Gifts are provided to each participant of the One Day School.

To participate in the project, you must register using this link, by phone: +7 (843) 237-86-18 until October 16 on weekdays from 09:00 to 17:00 or by following the link in the header of the Instagram social network profile @muslimmol.

In the Galeyevskaya Mosque, where the project “School of One Day” is being implemented, all sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be taken into account: course students must wear medical masks and use antiseptics at the entrance.

The “One Day School” project was first implemented by the Muftiate of Tatarstan in 2018 as part of the Dagwat’s activities. For 7 seasons of this project, about 650 people attended the courses, in fact, they became practicing Muslims.