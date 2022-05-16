Shamil Batyrshin was awarded the medal “For great services to the Tatar people”

The chairman of the Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Penza region, Tuktarov Zh. ., together with his deputy Alyushev R. Kh. and a member of the Presidium of the autonomy, an honorary citizen of the Penza region, Devlikamov K. A. sincerely, with words of great gratitude and good wishes, congratulated Shamil Ibragimovich on Happy Brithday.

Zhigansha Zeynyatullovich, as a member of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, presented Shamil Ibragimovich with the medal “For great services to the Tatar people.”

This award is given to public and political figures who have made a significant contribution to the preservation of the national traditions and culture of the Tatar people.

Also, the birthday man was given a government telegram with congratulations from the Governor of the Penza Region O. Melnichenko.

Shamil Ibragimovich Batyrshin is a member of the Presidium of the Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of the Penza Region, Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Shining Charitable Foundation.

Shamil Ibragimovich is a well-known and successful businessman, philanthropist, since 2001 he has been an adviser to the governor of the Penza region on a voluntary basis.

Long and honest work, professionalism and responsibility of Shamil Ibragimovich are deeply appreciated by compatriots. He is directly involved in the preservation and development of the Tatar culture, its spiritual heritage, provides support in the improvement of his homeland, p. Ust-Uza.