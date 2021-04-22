Students of the Muhammadiya Madrasah are the winners of the XI International Competition of Reciters named after G. Tukai

On April 16, students of the Muhammadiya madrasah took part in the XI International Competition of Readers named after Gabdulla Tukai. The competition was held in Kazan at the House of Actor named after Marsel Salimzyanov. The organizers of the competition were the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Union of Theater Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Federal National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars. This year, about 500 readers took part in the competition, 148 of them from 15 regions of the Russian Federation. This year the competition was timed to coincide with the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity announced in Tatarstan.

The rreciters were evaluated by the jury headed by the Honored Art Worker of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, the chief director of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamala Farid Bikchantaev.

Alsu Sharafutdinova, a 2nd year student of the Kazan madrasah “Mukhammadiya”, was awarded a diploma of the third degree in the nomination “Үze ikat itkәn shigyr”. She performed the poem “Shygyrdany”.

A special prize of the competition was given to a third-year student of the day school Shamil Kazaev.

As a result of the competition, the staff of the Muhammadiya madrasah was awarded a letter of thanks.