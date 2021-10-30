Tatars of Nizhnevartovsk are implementing the ethnocultural project “Samotlor Gathers Friends”

The local Nizhnevartovsk city public organization of Tatar culture “Vatan” (Fatherland) “with the assistance of the municipal budgetary institution” Center of National Cultures “is implementing the ethnocultural project” Samotlor Gathers Friends “.

The day before, the artistic director of the “Vatan” ensemble Elza Kudanova held a master class on making a female headdress “Kalfak”, with the participation of representatives of the public organization of Tatar culture “Vatan (Fatherland)” and members of the Nizhnevartovsk city public organization “Center for Indigenous Peoples of the North” Tor-Nai (Fire) “, the chairman of which is the Honored Worker of Culture of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra Inna Sergeevna Antonova.

Everyone, regardless of age, can get acquainted with the national song culture, traditional types of handicrafts and crafts. Conducting master classes will help realize the creative potential of the personality of the project participants, identify and support talented original performers.

The project is being implemented at the expense of the Grant of the Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra.