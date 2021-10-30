Vasil Shaikhraziev discussed options for helping Afghan Tatars with a charitable foundation

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, on behalf of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, discussed options for humanitarian assistance to the Tatar community of Afghanistan with Director General of the Charitable Patriotic Fund of Muslims of Russia Rustam Khabibullin.

At the meeting, questions were raised about the list of products and the volume of supplies. And also Vasil Shaikhraziev inquired about the method of delivery of humanitarian aid and guarantees that it will reach the addressee exactly.

“The conversation turned out to be constructive. We discussed all important issues related to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Tatar community of Afghanistan. Diaspora elders received this information with enthusiasm. They have hope, ”Rustam Khabibullin shared the results of the meeting.