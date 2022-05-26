Tatars of Rostov-on-Don will present Tatar culture in the All-Russian action

On May 28, the Don Public Library will become a participant in the all-Russian action in support of reading – “Library Night – 2022”. The concept of the action is directly related to the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia and is dedicated to traditions.

The organizers of the action “Biblionight – 2022” are:

Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation

portal of cultural heritage and traditions of Russia “Culture.RF”

The Don Public Library, as always, has prepared for its guests an extensive and varied program dedicated to the popularization of folk art, the cultural identity of the Don region and the preservation of traditions.

Participants are waiting for quests, master classes in arts and crafts, performances, concerts, quizzes, lectures, playing folk musical instruments and much more.

At this event, our compatriots will get acquainted with the cultural exhibition of the Don Tatars, literature, famous poets and a master class on Tatar ornament, as well as perform traditional Tatar songs.

In continuation of the exhibition, a treat with traditional Tatar sweets is planned.