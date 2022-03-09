Tatars of Surgut – guests of the project “My Shirt” of Russian Radio

In Surgut, in January, the Russian Radio station launched a new project called “Own Shirt”. As part of this project, every month the listeners of the radio station get acquainted with a certain nationality, its traditions, customs, national dishes, etc. In total, six nationalities are invited.

January was appointed as the month of the Tatar nationality. For a month, information posts regarding Tatar culture were published on the sites of Russian Radio: about the history of the national costume, about how to cook the Tatar national dish “Chak-chak”.

To become the face of the project on behalf of the Tatar nationality in Surgut, Rozalia Sabitova, a member of the Council of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of Surgut, received an invitation.

Also, within the framework of the project, Nuria Akhatovna Ziganshina, the head of the Sandugach ensemble, visited the show “Good Morning, Surgut” as a representative of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of our city. The broadcast turned out to be positive and light. Nuria Akhatovna spoke about the Tatar culture and Tatar hospitality. Of course, there was a delicious, national dish – the aroma of the Tatar dish “zur balesh” spread throughout the radio station. Nuria Akhatovna baked it herself and treated the Russian Radio team.