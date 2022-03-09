A master class on cooking national dishes was held in Vladivostok

tatruen
09.03.2022

On March 7, 2022 at 12.00 pm, the Vladivostok Tatar-Bashkir public organization “Duslyk” (Friendship) and the Primorsky regional public organization “Kurultai (Congress) of the Bashkirs”, according to the calendar plan, with grant support from the administration of the city of Vladivostok, organized and conducted a master class on cooking traditional national dishes of Tatars and Bashkirs: chak-chak, ochpochmak, vak-belyash.

The main organizer of the master class was and was led by one of the elders of the society Fayda Gainullovna Galiakhmetova. She and her team: Fyuzya Saitovna Pyrkova, a specialist in cooking ochpochmak and vak-whites, Nafisa Popova and Lilia Sharaeva, not only prepared pancakes and kystyby and real shulpa.

After congratulations on the holiday of March 8 and tasting dishes, the guests visited the Ethno-Museum of Tatar and Bashkir culture.

