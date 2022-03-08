Memorial plaque to poet Robert Minnullin to be installed in Kazan

In Kazan, it is planned to install a memorial plaque to the people’s poet of the Republic of Tatarstan Robert Minnullin. The draft of the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan was developed by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic. The document was published on the official portal of legal information of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the text, the board will appear on the facade of a residential building at the address: Kazan, st. Tolstoy, 16a. The following text will be placed on it in Russian and Tatar: “In this house in 2000-2020. lived a national poet of the Republic of Tatarstan, statesman and public figure, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan named after. G. Tukaya, Robert Mugallimovich Minnullin.

The proposal to perpetuate the memory of the poet was made by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Union of Writers of the Republic.

Tatar poet, journalist and politician Robert Minullin died in March 2020 at the age of 72. He worked as the editor-in-chief of the Tatar television, was a deputy of the State Council of Tatarstan for 24 years, served as vice speaker of the republican parliament. From 1995 to 2000, he headed the Standing Committee of the State Council on Culture and National Affairs.