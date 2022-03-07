The winners of the festival in Pestretsy will perform at the zonal tour “Constellations-Yoldyzlyk”

The winners of the Grand Prix, laureates and diplomats of the district festival “Pestrechinskaya Zvezdochka – 2022” will represent the municipality at the zonal tour of the republican festival “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk”, which will be held at the end of March in Laishev. This was reported to Tatar-inform by the district administration.

“More than 1200 young talents have passed the qualifying round for the festival. This year, there were a lot of participants from the villages of Bogorodskoe, Kuyuki, Novye Salmachi at the qualifying rounds of the Pestrechinskaya Zvezdochka, ”Lyaysan Miftakhova, press secretary of the administration, told Tatar-inform.

More than 350 talented representatives of youth and children performed at the gala concert, the youngest of whom is only three years old. Vocal groups, solo singers, dancers and entertainers took to the stage.

The head of the district, Ilham Kashapov, addressed the participants of the festival. He noted that this project has existed for 17 years and the brightest children’s emotions are associated with it.

“Pestrechintsy associates the month of March with a long-awaited event in the field of children’s and youth creativity – the Pestrechinskaya Zvezdochka festival. Our festival is a sea of ​​emotions, a huge number of wonderful dances, songs, and just a lot of talented, wonderful participants. For many children, this festival opens up a happy opportunity to try their hand at different genres of art, earn audience success, show their talent and find new friends.

The brightest childhood emotions are connected with this project. And indeed, even despite the fact that I take part in it as a spectator, every year the festival gives me great joy and a lot of positive emotions. After each release of little stars, I understand how rich the district is in talented children and teenagers. Do not stop believing in yourself, do not stop improving your creative skills, develop and strive to be the best!” – said the head of the region.

A total of 25 performances were presented to the audience. The winners of two Grand Prix were pupils of the children’s art school – the vocal ensemble “Brave Guys” and vocalist Ilyas Zubaerov. Eight laureates were also determined – winners of the first places and 12 diploma winners who took second and third places in various nominations by age groups.

At the end of the festival, everyone was awarded diplomas of laureates, commemorative medals, statuettes.