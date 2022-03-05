An exhibition dedicated to the traditions of the Tatar people will open in Moscow

On March 10, an exhibition dedicated to the traditions of the Tatar people will open in Moscow.

The exposition includes more than a hundred works by contemporary artists from Russia and other countries. Visitors will be able to view a large ethnographic collection of 118 different “national” items: Tatar women’s costumes, household items, dishes, furniture, musical instruments and jewelry.

The bulk of the exhibits are unique items from the Yelabuga State Museum-Reserve, paintings by the folk artist Akhsan Fatkhutdinov from the Comprehensive Museum of the city of Nizhnekamsk and jewelry from the museum of the Kazan College of Folk Art Crafts.

The project was implemented jointly by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, the Union of Museums of Russia, the representative offices of the Republic of Tatarstan in the regions, the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars and the Union of Artists of Russia. The exhibition will be held until April 10 in Moscow at Tverskaya, 21, State Central Museum of Contemporary History of Russia. Free admission.