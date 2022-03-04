The Chuvash Republic hosted the 7th Republican family festival of traditional culture “A holiday that links generations”

In the village . Shygyrdan of the Batyrevskiy district of the Chuvash Republic, with the support of the Religious Assembly of Muslims of Russia, the VII Republican Family Festival of Traditional Culture “A Feast that Connects Generations”, organized by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Chuvash Republic, was held.

The event has become a good tradition and is held with the aim of preserving folk family traditions, culture, transferring the experience of the older generation to the younger one, and was timed to coincide with the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, the year of outstanding fellow countrymen of the Chuvash Republic and the 95th anniversary of the formation of the Batyrevsky district of the Chuvash Republic. Anniversaries of family life and newlyweds become the main guests of the event every year.