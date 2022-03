Guests are welcome at the Tatar Book House

During March, Kazan citizens can visit the House of the Tatar Book (Museum of the History of Tatar Literature with a memorial apartment of Sharif Kamal) free of charge – a branch of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The House of the Tatar Book is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00, on Friday – from 10:00 to 17:00, the press service of the museum reports.

Recall that in March you can also visit the gallery “Khazine” for free.