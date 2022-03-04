in News, Slider, National life, Culture, General news, 03.03.2022 0 18

Albina Valieva, the teacher of our Tatar language courses, knows how to find an approach to everyone. She prepared an interesting program for the participants of the meeting. The guests tested their knowledge of the history and culture of the Tatars in the quiz “Ochpochmak-quiz” and the board game “Kakhut”. The winners and all participants received prizes.

The main gift for everyone was a warm and friendly atmosphere, the opportunity to tell about yourself, speak out and share your impressions in your native language.

Albina Valieva spoke about the projects of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow to preserve and popularize the Tatar language, about language courses that are held free of charge in various formats. Thanks to the possibility of online learning and progressive methods, residents of different continents have already become Albina’s students.

Offline courses at the Tatar Cultural Center will also start very soon.