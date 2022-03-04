Concert of Lilia Aminova in Moscow brought together fans of the Tatar song T

The reporting concert of Lilia Aminova “Sin bulsan yanymda” was held at the Tatar Cultural Center. Ildar Shigapov, the artistic director of the TCC, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, addressed the audience and participants with words of greeting.

For several years in a row, on the eve of spring, Lilia Aminova, together with her fellow artists, sings about high feelings, as if trying to bring closer the time of awakening nature from winter sleep. This performance was the result of the joint work of a whole team of members of the creative teams of the TCC and guest artists.

Lilia Aminova was assisted by virtuoso bayanist Rushan Lukmanov, multi-instrumentalist Rashid Khalikov, composer and pianist Askhat Vafin. They were joined by the artistic director of the Akbuzat ethno-folk group Indira Sagdiyeva, the artistic director of the Miras ensemble Ilnara Nigmatullina, who performed with solo numbers and with her ensemble, singers Nurdzhikhan Simaeva, Alfiya Belyakova, Guzel Hosnetdinova, Fairuza Karimullina, singers Rafek Valitov and Zinnur Alyautdinov. Several dance numbers were performed by Valiya Imaeva. Ramis Musin literally set the hall on fire with his medley of Tatar songs and Nizhgar ditties, together with Rushan Lyukmanov.

Such chamber events where guests feel like members of a large creative family have become a good tradition for TCC.

