tatruen
Home / News / Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov laid flowers at the Tukay monument in Bardymsky district
Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov laid flowers at the Tukay monument in Bardymsky district

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov laid flowers at the Tukay monument in Bardymsky district

in News, 14.05.2021 0 2

 

Today  President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov is on a working trip to the Perm  Krai. . The event is also attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev.

After completing a series of official meetings in Perm, Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Bardymsky district. Here he laid flowers at the monument to the great Tatar poet G. Tukai. The event was attended by the chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev. As a reminder, the monument was opened on June 28, 2013.

In the Bardymsky district, the President of Tatarstan will meet with the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Perm Territory. Tatarstan

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.