Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov laid flowers at the Tukay monument in Bardymsky district

Today President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov is on a working trip to the Perm Krai. . The event is also attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev.

After completing a series of official meetings in Perm, Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Bardymsky district. Here he laid flowers at the monument to the great Tatar poet G. Tukai. The event was attended by the chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev. As a reminder, the monument was opened on June 28, 2013.

In the Bardymsky district, the President of Tatarstan will meet with the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Perm Territory. Tatarstan