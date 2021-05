Meeting with Eduard Latypov was held in Kamyshl

On May 11, at the Berkut ski and biathlon complex, the fans met with Eduard Latypov – the winner of the World Cup stage, the winner of the Biathlon World Championship.

The meeting took place in a very sincere atmosphere, everyone was happy to see our Champion and talk to him.

Eduard held a master class with pupils of educational institutions, shared his experience and skills.