Address  by   Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Bismillahir-rahmanir-rahim.

Assalamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatukh.

Dear Muslims!

As much as we would like to bid farewell, but Ramadan in 1442 Hijri inevitably came to an end. Indeed, as one of the hadiths says, “If people knew all the benefits of the month of Ramadan, they would wish it to last forever.” But today we are celebrating Eid al-Adha.

All 30 days of the month of Ramadan, full of the grace and generosity of Allah, we tried to faithfully fulfill the fast, read the Qur’an every day, rushed to do good deeds and thereby earn the satisfaction of the Almighty. Insha’Allah, the Creator will forgive us our sins and accept sincere worship, good deeds and repentance brought from a pure heart. Indeed, one of the hadiths says: “Fasting and Qur’an will intercede for the slave on the Day of Judgment. The post will say: “My Lord! I deprived him of food and drink during the day, so let me intercede for him! ” And Kur’an will say: “My Lord! I deprived him of sleep at night, so let me intercede for him! ” – and their intercession will be accepted. ” I hope that everyone who sincerely, with faith in Allah and for the sake of His pleasure fasted and stood the nights in prayer, will be forgiven.

However, it is not proper for a Muslim to give up worship and obedience to the Great Lord immediately after Eid al-Adha. The Prophet Muhammad: said: “Whoever observes a fast in the month of Ramadan, and then adds six days of fasting to this in the month of Shawwal, then his fast will be like fasting for a whole year.” So let us not postpone our worship because Ramadan is over, and let us promise ourselves that we will continue to obey the will and laws of the Most High until the end of our days. Let us make an effort to no longer return to the old sins and keep in ourselves all the good habits that Ramadan instilled in us.

Dear fellow believers! Unfortunately, the last days of Ramadan were overshadowed by a monstrous tragedy in one of the Kazan schools. This event covered the whole of our republic with mourning. It is impossible to convey in words all the feelings that the parents and relatives of the deceased and injured schoolchildren and teachers are now experiencing. Insha’Allah, today, in the mosques of Tatarstan during gayet, Muslims will offer prayers for the victims of this great misfortune – they need them more than ever.

I wish everyone the satisfaction of Allah and His Grace, happiness in both worlds, a strong iman and the opportunity to work for the good of Islam. May Allah Almighty accept our fast and all our good deeds.

Amine.