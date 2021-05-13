tatruen
Home / News / Address by   President of the Russian Federation on the holiday of Eid al-Adha                       
Address by   President of the Russian Federation on the holiday of Eid al-Adha                       

Address by   President of the Russian Federation on the holiday of Eid al-Adha                       

in News, 13.05.2021 0 1

 

I sincerely congratulate you on the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The holy month of Ramadan has ended, and Russian Muslims are happy to welcome the bright, long-awaited holiday. From time immemorial, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for good deeds and care for those in need, personifies the desire of people for self-improvement.

Followers of Islam in Russia have great respect for the centuries-old historical, religious, cultural traditions of their ancestors, and carefully pass them on from generation to generation. Muslim organizations take an active part in the life of the country, strengthen interaction with government and public structures, pay tireless attention to charitable, educational and educational initiatives. And, of course, I will especially note their demanded, truly selfless activity, which in the current difficult time helps people to withstand and cope with difficulties.

On behalf of   all my heart I wish you success, health, prosperity.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.