Address by President of the Russian Federation on the holiday of Eid al-Adha

I sincerely congratulate you on the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The holy month of Ramadan has ended, and Russian Muslims are happy to welcome the bright, long-awaited holiday. From time immemorial, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for good deeds and care for those in need, personifies the desire of people for self-improvement.

Followers of Islam in Russia have great respect for the centuries-old historical, religious, cultural traditions of their ancestors, and carefully pass them on from generation to generation. Muslim organizations take an active part in the life of the country, strengthen interaction with government and public structures, pay tireless attention to charitable, educational and educational initiatives. And, of course, I will especially note their demanded, truly selfless activity, which in the current difficult time helps people to withstand and cope with difficulties.

On behalf of all my heart I wish you success, health, prosperity.