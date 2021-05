Danis Fanisovich Shakirov, head of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, is on a working trip to the Rostov region. Today he took part in a festive prayer at the Cathedral Mosque in Rostov-on-Don. Danis Shakirov greeted the audience on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Gabdulgayazovich Shaikhraziev and congratulated them on the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

