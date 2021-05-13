Rustam Minnikhanov addressed the people of Tatarstan on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday

“Dear people of Tatarstan! Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on the end of the fast and on the blessed holiday of rewarding Eid al-Fitr – Eid al-Adha! Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims zealously offered prayers to the Almighty, strictly following the salutary precepts, performing merciful deeds and godly deeds.

In this great month, Allah showed people great mercy by sending down the Noble Qur’an, showing the way to everything that benefits spiritual and worldly life, helping to distinguish truth from falsehood, true knowledge from error, and happy righteous people from unfortunate sinners. And now, after many centuries, millions of Muslims around the world continue to praise the Almighty for his boundless bounties and the granted opportunity to live, create, create and multiply their family.

The traditions of the celebration of Eid al-Adha deeply reflected the desire of Muslims for peace, piety, goodness and justice. Today in Tatarstan, believers gather in mosques to glorify Allah and greet fellow believers with the words “Uraza hate mbarөk bulsyn!” The invariable attributes of Eid al-Adha are generous help to those in need, sincere preaching and friendly communication.

To our great regret, the last days of Ramadan were darkened in Kazan by a monstrous crime, the victims of which were innocent children and school workers. The Muslims of the republic, along with the Orthodox and representatives of other religions, deeply grieve for the dead, pray to the Almighty for the repose of their souls and the speedy recovery of the wounded. I am convinced that this tragedy will unite the Tatarstan people even more, and we will do everything possible so that this will never happen again.

Dear friends, this year a number of significant events have taken place in the life of the Muslims of the republic, the most notable of which was the 8th Congress of Muslims of Tatarstan. In this regard, the course pursued in the republic to strengthen the unity of the Muslim ummah and ties with compatriots seems to be especially important. I am sure that we will prepare with honor for the celebration of the historic anniversary next year – the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

May Eid al-Adha re-fill our hearts with faith, love and mercy! Let’s pray together for the lost and wounded.

I wish you and your loved ones the mercy of the Almighty, peace, happiness, health and prosperity!

President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov “.