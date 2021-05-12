tatruen
Danis Shakirov arrived on a working visit to the Rostov region

iHead of  Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov arrived on a working visit to the Rostov region, at the airport he was met by our compatriots living in Rostov-on-Don. Then, flowers were laid in memory of the exploits of Soviet soldiers.

Tomorrow Danis Shakirov will take part in the meeting of the organizing committee of the 2nd Southern Sabantui. The national holiday will take place here on June 13th. Head of the Zelenodolsk region of Tatarstan Mikhail Afanasyev is helping in its organization, he also arrived with a delegation in the Rostov region.

On May 13,  President of the Republic of Tatarstan will pay a working visit to the Rostov Region. Several official meetings are scheduled here. Rustam Minnikhanov is expected to meet with the Tatar activists of the Rostov region. The event will also be attended by  head of  Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov.

 

 

 

