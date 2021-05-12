tatruen
Home / News / Vasil Shaikhraziev met with representatives of the Tatar community of the Republic of Mordovia
Vasil Shaikhraziev met with representatives of the Tatar community of the Republic of Mordovia

Vasil Shaikhraziev met with representatives of the Tatar community of the Republic of Mordovia

in News, 12.05.2021 0 2

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev, during a working trip to the Republic of Mordovia, met with representatives of Tatar public organizations and leaders of the “Club of Tatar Entrepreneurs”. The event during the iftar was also attended by the heads of the Lyambirsky and Romodanovsky regions.

The event began with a commemoration of those killed in the tragedy at school No. 175 in Kazan. All speakers express their deep condolences to the people of Tatarstan.

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraz welcomed  the audience. He acquainted them with the activities of the World Congress of Tatars, as well as with preparations for the All-Russian rural Sabantuy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.