Acting Head of the Republic of Mordovia Artyom Zdunov expressed condolences in connection with the tragedy in Kazan

He brought his condolences during an official meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev. We remind that today a tragedy occurred in one of the Kazan schools – a shooting was organized in an educational institution, as a result of which children and school employees were killed.

During the business meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, they talked about interaction in the field of culture. Chairman of the National Council of VKT informed Acting Head of Mordovia about the activities of the World Congress of Tatars, the cultural events held, and also reported on the meeting of organizing committee of the XII All-Russian Rural Sabantuy held today in Saranak , which is scheduled for 2022.

The national Tatar holiday is planned to be held in the village of Aksenovo, Lyambirsky district, located 10 km from Saransk.