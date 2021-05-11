The Tatar world mourns for those who died in Kazan School No. 175

tatruen
Today a terrible tragedy took place in the Kazan school No. 175 –   shooting  started  in the school. According to  President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, as a result, seven children died, all eighth grade pupils: four boys and three girls. In addition, one of the teachers died, as well as a school employee. There are 18 children in the Children’s Clinical Hospital, some of them with gunshot wounds. Doctors do their best to help them recover.

Letters of condolences are sent to the families and friends of the victims from all over the world. Tatar public organizations of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Turkey, Tajikistan, as well as Tyumen and Leningrad regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan express deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy.

The National Council of the World Congress of Tatars expresses deep condolences to the families of the deceased children and school staff and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims.

 

 

